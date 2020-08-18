Buellton planning panel to meet

BUELLTON — The Buellton Planning Commission will discuss an apartment project during its meeting Thursday.

The panel will meet at 6 p.m. at the Buellton City Council Chambers. Because of COVID-19, residents can’t enter the chambers, but they can watch the meeting during live streaming at www.cityofbuellton.com/government/cityTV.php. (The “TV” must be capitalized.)

Thursday’s meeting will include a request for a one-year extension for the final development plan for the Village Senior Apartments Project.

People can provide public comment by emailing clareb@cityofbuellton.com.

— Dave Mason