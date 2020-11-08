Buellton to host drive-in Movie, ‘The Croods’

BUELLTON — The city of Buellton is hosting a family drive-in movie experience at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20 by featuring “The Croods.”

The drive-in movie will be at the lower field of the newly acquired Willemsen Dairy property just east of River View Park.

“The Croods” is a 2013 animated movie about a caveman (voice of Ryan Reynolds) who catches the eye of a woman (Emma Stone) and her family as they seek a new home.

To present the movie, the city of Buellton partnered with the Central Coast Film Society.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the only access will be on Sycamore Drive down to River View Park. Other entrances will be reserved for residents only.

There will be no food vendors on site, so attendees are encouraged to bring food and non-alcoholic drinks.

One $20 ticket per car load must be pre-purchased before the event, and there are only 200 tickets available.

Businesses can also sponsor this event for $200 for a 30-second spot on the rolling screen from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sponsorships are tax deductible.

Visit www.centralcoastfilmsociety.org or email info@centralcoastfilmsociety.org for more information.

— Grayce McCormick