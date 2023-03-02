Tasty event is March 19 at Flying Flags RV Resort

Beer enthusiasts gather near a sign for Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. Figueroa is among the participants in this Buellton Wine and Chili Festival.

Wine and chili lovers will gather on March 19 in Buellton at the 2023 Buellton Wine and Chili Festival.

Taking place at Flying Flags RV Resort and Campground, this year’s festival has a lineup of wineries, breweries and spirits, along with live music, food trucks and a chili cook-off.

Tickets include chili tasting and live entertainment from Ghost Monster, DJ F.I.U. and more.

The Hot Chili Ticket is $55 for guests 21 and older and includes tastings, a souvenir wine glass, unlimited wine, craft beer and spirit tastings. For guests under 21 years old, the Mild Chili Ticket is $20 and includes unlimited chili and salsa tastings but no alcohol.

At left, Participants include Firestone Walker Brewing Co. At right, This year’s festival is taking place at Flying Flags RV Resort and Campground in Buellton.

Buellton is the home to several of the region’s best craft breweries and wineries. Local breweries and wineries participating in this festival include Firestone Walker Brewing Co., Buscador Winery, Brick Barn Wine Estate and more.

Buellton chili and salsa makers participating include Flying Flags represented by general manager Jim Colvin, Figueroa Brewing Co., the Buellton Rotary Club and others.

Local businesses and residents can participate in the annual Chili Cook-Off to see who has the best chili and salsa in Santa Ynez Valley. Restaurants, nonprofit groups and community members can register at www.buelltonwineandchilifestival.com.

Buscador Winery, one of the festival’s participants, inspires smiles

with its vintages.

Looking for a safe ride to enjoy the endless wine, spirits and beer in Buellton? Locals and visitors staying in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Santa Maria and Lompoc can catch a ride on the Brew Bus for $25. For pickup locations, visit Buellton’s Wine and Chili Festival website.

Visitors to Buellton can stay at Flying Flags, 180 Avenue of the Flags, or Sideways Inn, 114 E. State Route 246, which was made famous by the Academy Award-winning film “Sideways.”

For more lodging options, visit www.discoverbuellton.com/lodging-hotels.

