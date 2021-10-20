BUGAY, John Joseph “Jack”

1928 – 2021

John “Jack” Bugay peacefully shed his earthly bonds Sunday early evening October 3rd at his place of residence at Mission Villa in Santa Barbara, after a long struggle with progressive and debilitating dementia. He was 93.

Jack lived a remarkable life. A brilliant and often enigmatic character.

He was born September 22 1928 in Niagara Falls New York to John and Theresa Bugay, who became an extraordinarily successful immigrant family from Poland. The values of hard work and achievement were forged into his path.

Jack want to College (University of Rochester) at 16; and from there on to the University of Michigan Law School. At Michigan he met his future bride Patty Jewett. The newlyweds headed West to California and after a brief stay stay in Los Angeles where he passed the California Bar Exam, they moved to Santa Barbara. He quickly became a successful and influential young Attorney in Santa Barbara. In the early 1960s he established his first independent business venture, Presidio Savings and Loan. He ultimately sold the company to a larger competitor, and he acquired California Thrift and Loan while running his own law firm in downtown Santa Barbara.

Jack and Patty raised three children in Santa Barbara, Paula, John and Philip. Jack and Patty parted in 1963. Patty moved to Britain, and Jack stayed to manage his businesses and his law firm.

One of Jack’s deepest and most abiding passions was his love of the Ocean. He was a committed and exceptional sailor. In his early 40s he decided to hang up his law practice and business life and go sailing full-time. He had his boat built in Asia and began what turned out to be a forty-year voyage around the globe. Having circled the world he finished his odyssey in the Pacific leaving his boat in Mexico. His cognitive decline was presenting itself. Jack retreated to his beloved home in Mission Canyon and lived with help as best he could. In 2018 it was clear he needed full-time assistance, and Jack moved to Mission Villa in Santa Barbara where he lived out his last chapter.

Jack is survived by his sister Cynthia Loughman of Ventura; his former wife Patty Jewett Soxman; his three children Dr. Paula Stewart, John Bugay (Sophia), Philip Bugay (Theresa); grandchildren Bridgette Bugay (Sean), Braden Bugay, Chelsea Bugay (Joktan), Kennon Bugay, John Stewart (Chrystal), David Stewart; and great-grandchildren, Hadley Condiotti Laila Condiotti and Noah Stickney; nephews Christopher Loughman (Pam) and B.J. Loughman.

The family wishes to thank his longtime friend and companion Ann Self of Santa Barbara for her relentless love and support for Jack over the past many years.

A memorial service will be held November 6.

Please RVSP to 707 328-6486 if you wish to attend.

A life fully lived.