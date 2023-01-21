BUGH, Yvonne D.

Yvonne D. Bugh, 96 years, passed away peacefully in Santa Barbara. She was born in England, but at the age of 28 decided to leave her homeland. After living in Uruguay and Canada she came to California. It was there that she met the love of her life, Vernon Bugh, Jr. They were happily married for 60 years. She is survived by her two daughters, Lynne Harms and Claudia Bugh Meyers. She also had two grandsons, David Harms and Jacob Harms. She was loved and appreciated by everyone who knew her for her sense of humor and hospitality. She will be greatly missed.