‘Bullet Train’ remains No. 1 at box office

SCOTT GARFIELD PHOTO/SONY PICTURES

Brad Pitt stars in “Bullet Train,” which was No. 1 again at the box office.



“Bullet Train” refuses to slow down at the box office.

It was No. 1 again during its second weekend, with a gross of $13.4 million.

Placing second was “DC League of Super-Pets.” The animated adventure picked up $7.17 million at the box office.

Flying up to third place was “Top Gun: Maverick,” with $7.15 million.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” remained in fourth place with $5.31 million.

The sci-fi/horror thriller “Nope” fell to fifth place with $5.3 million.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” was the No. 6 movie with $4.9 million.

Still in seventh place was the murder mystery based on a bestseller, “Where the Crawdads Sing.” It grossed $4 million.

“Bodies, Bodies, Bodies,” a movie about a party game that turns deadly in a remote mansion, jumped up to eighth place with $3.25 million. Last weekend, the film placed 15th.

“Elvis” still hasn’t left the building — at least not the box office. The movie placed ninth and grossed $2.59 million.

Opening in 10th place was “Fall,” the film about friends stranded on top of an abandoned radio tower. The movie grossed $2.5 million.

