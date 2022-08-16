‘Bullet Train’ remains No. 1 at box office

“Bullet Train” refuses to slow down at the box office.
It was No. 1 again during its second weekend, with a gross of $13.4 million.
Placing second was “DC League of Super-Pets.” The animated adventure picked up $7.17 million at the box office.
Flying up to third place was “Top Gun: Maverick,” with $7.15 million.
“Thor: Love and Thunder” remained in fourth place with $5.31 million.
The sci-fi/horror thriller “Nope” fell to fifth place with $5.3 million.
“Minions: The Rise of Gru” was the No. 6 movie with $4.9 million.
Still in seventh place was the murder mystery based on a bestseller, “Where the Crawdads Sing.” It grossed $4 million.
“Bodies, Bodies, Bodies,” a movie about a party game that turns deadly in a remote mansion, jumped up to eighth place with $3.25 million. Last weekend, the film placed 15th.
“Elvis” still hasn’t left the building — at least not the box office. The movie placed ninth and grossed $2.59 million.
Opening in 10th place was “Fall,” the film about friends stranded on top of an abandoned radio tower. The movie grossed $2.5 million.
