BUNSON, George Alexander

George Alexander Bunson passed away on October 25, 2021 surrounded by his family in Santa Barbara, CA.

George was born in Charleroi, Pennsylvania on February 19th 1932. He received a Bachelor of Arts from Drexel University in 1955. After serving a term as an officer in US Army Combat Engineers, he joined Garret Air Research in Los Angeles.

He married Diane Meyers in 1960. In 1961 they moved to Santa Barbara to work for Santa Barbara Research where he helped design many space projects including guidance for the Surveyor spacecraft and many earth and weather satellite projects. When he retired in 1993 he was Manager of the Engineering Services Laboratory.

In retirement George enjoyed backpacking, wood working ,beekeeping, tennis ,fishing at Lake Cachuma, and playing

the harmonica.

George is survived by his wife of 61 years Diane; children Diane Greenwood, George (Traci) and grandchildren, Darren Hitchman, Corinna Hitchman, David Bunson and Kathy (Tristin) Stromberg. A family memorial will be held in San Diego

in December.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to ALZ Santa Barbara or Assisted Hospice Care in George’s memory.