BURK, Stanley “Stan” Hugh

Stanley “Stan” Hugh Burk, 88, of Templeton, CA lost his battle with Alzheimer’s disease on February 22, 2021 in Santa Barbara, surrounded by the love and care of his family. Stan was born on September 16, 1932, in Paso Robles. He was a 3rd generation Templeton resident and graduate of Templeton High School, where his mother, Ellen, also taught school.

Stan was a hard worker and enjoyed his time with family and friends to the fullest. Stan had an amazing ability to make people feel good about themselves and accepted everyone just as they were. He was a caring friend, father and grandfather, who you could always count on. We can all only hope to carry on the love, kindness, generosity and laughter that Stan lived by each and every day of his life.

Among all else, Stan was a devoted father and family man. He is preceded in death by his eldest children, Lois and Sidney; and his wife, Jolene Burk. Stan is survived by his son Eric (Sally) Burk; his daughter Doreen (Robert) Burk-Townsend; his grandchildren, Tina (Tom) O’Mahoney, Devonnie (James) Wharton; his ex-wife, Mildred Strand; his great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Stan will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all that had the great privilege of knowing him. His legacy of kindness, love and generosity will live on among us.

Family, friends and others whose lives Stan touched are invited to make a Tribute Donation to the Alzheimer’s Association in Stan’s honor. There will be no service held due to COVID-19.