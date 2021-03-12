BURKE, Dorothy Lorraine

Dorothy Lorraine Burke passed away peacefully at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Her death was unexpectedly caused by a tear in her aorta that happened as she was taking her daily walk around the Samarkand Senior Living campus in Santa Barbara. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Hugh Burke, her third son, Scott Bradley Burke, her mother and father, Dr Henry and Laura Wold and her brother Roger Wold. She is survived by her three children, William (Bill) Burke, David Burke and Carol Reed. Due to the complications of the Covid-19 restrictions on assembly there will be no memorial service at this time.