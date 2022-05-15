BURNS, James Alvin

James Alvin Burns “Jim” was born on September 24th, 1935 in East Chicago, Indiana to Mallin and Jeannette Burns. He died Thursday April 21st at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Janice Kelly and brother-in-law Noel Kelly both of Ojai, California.

Jim was raised in Griffith, Indiana, graduating from Griffith High School in 1953. He graduated from Purdue University in 1957 with a degree in Pharmacology. Jim served in the Army from 1958 to 1960. During his years in the Army, he was stationed at the Pentagon and in Chile where he helped establish an Army pharmacy after the 1960 Valdivia Earthquake. He came to California in 1961 while working as a pharmacist and sales representative for Eli Lilly, first in Santa Maria and later in North Hollywood.

In 1967 he married Suzanne Sherk. They moved to Santa Barbara in 1968, and later divorced. In 1980, Jim went to work for L.M. Caldwell Pharmacist where he worked until his retirement in 2000. Jim was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge for over 65 years. He was a Master of the La Cumbre Lodge in 1976. He was a member of Scottish Rite for 64 years where he attained the 32° Knight Commander Court of Honor.

Jim leaves a son Anthony “Tony” Burns and daughter-in-law Kim Burns of Rohnert Park, CA, and a daughter Ellen Burns Cole and son-in-law Brent Cole of Santa Barbara. Jim also leaves grandchildren Amanda Burns Honda (Bryan) of Simi Valley, Caitlin Burns of Rohnert Park, Emily Burns of San Diego, Colin Cole, Taylor Cole, and Cassidy Cole of Santa Barbara, great-grandson William Honda, and nieces Cynthia Kelly Young, Christie Kelly Fortney, and nephew Michael Kelly.

Donation in Jim’s name can be made to the Scottish Rite Language Clinic, 16 E Carrillo St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101.