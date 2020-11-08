BURRIGHT, Mary Ann

Mary Ann Burright was born on January 14,1921, in Foxen Canyon, Sisquoc, SB. Her parents migrated to the US in 1909, from the Azorean Islands, Portugal. Mary had an older brother, Tony Jorge of SB and a baby sister, Geronima. Raised in a canyon near Refugio Beach, she attended Vista Del Mar, a one-room schoolhouse. Mary went to Santa Ynez HS where the classes were held in Army tents. She obtained her BA and Teaching Credential from UCSB’s 1st graduating class. Mary met John Burright and wed at the SB Mission on 7/14/1956. They had 2 children, Linda and Chuck. Mary was an Elementary School teacher and spent close to 60 years in the classroom–Santa Maria, Goleta, and Ventura Unified. In her retirement, she substituted at Ojai Valley School and Ojai Unified.

Mary enjoyed gardening; it was her passion, traveling and being her grandchildren’s biggest fan in the soccer stands. She loved water aerobics at Ojai Athletic Club. Mary was a Nordhoff HS sports, dance, and performing arts fan. She also loved cheering on the Dodgers and Lakers. Mary enjoyed traveling to Europe, especially Portugal to visit family in the Azores Islands. Mary belonged to many organizations including the Ojai Women’s Club, Portuguese Women’s Club, Native Daughters of the Golden West, and Spanish Dance troop, where she danced in every California mission. She was honored to be St. Barbara for Old Spanish Days. Mary was a book reader for Ojai Library, Pink Lady at Ojai Hospital, and Red Cross volunteer. Mary is survived by Linda (daughter) and Gary Gartrell, Chuck (son) and Eleanor Burright, her 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Mary passed away on October 14, 2020, three months shy of her 100th birthday. The family held a Rosary and Graveside Service. A Mass and celebration of life is TBD, as Mary was a Grammy to all and loved by many. A donation can be made to NHS for Mary’s favorites – athletics and arts. In lieu of flowers and cards, please send checks to Nordhoff High School, 1401 Maricopa Highway, Ojai, CA 93023, In honor of Mary Burright. Arrangements are under the direction of the

