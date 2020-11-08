BURSON, Sybil

Sybil Burson at the age of 88 of Goleta, CA passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Sybil is survived by daughters Terri (Charlie) Conklin and Tracy Burson and grandson Christopher Conklin and granddaughter Elise Greganti and step-granddaughter Theresa (Vince) Balsiger and step-grandson Charlie Conklin, Jr. and step-great-granddaughter Chloe Balsiger and step-great-grandson Charlie Conklin, III sister-in-law Betty Stanley and several nieces and nephews and cousins.

Sybil was preceded in death by husband Richard L. Burson and parents J. C. and Annie Melvin and sisters Yvonne Williams and Joyce Hurd.

Sybil worked at Applied Magnetics Corporation (AMC) for 29 years.

In lieu of flowers the family request that you make donations to the Disabled American Veterans or St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Santa Barbara Charter School at 6100 Stow Canyon Rd. Goleta, CA 93117.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Goleta Cemetery.