Burt to lead space command at VAFB

COURTESY PHOTO

An Air Force major general tapped to lead a multinational space command headquartered at Vandenberg Air Force Base and will begin the transition into her new role during a ceremony on Monday.

Maj. Gen. DeAnna M. Burt is poised to replace Maj. Gen. John E. Shaw as the new commanding officer for the Combined Force Space Component Command. A formal change of command ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Monday at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Maj. Gen. Burt will be the CFSCC’s first female commanding officer and its third overall, officials said.

She will take over for Maj. Gen. Shaw, who soon will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in anticipation of his next assignment as the deputy commander of the U.S. Space Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado.

The ceremony will take place at the base’s Combined Space Operations Center, a subordinate unit of the CFSCC, which maintains tactical control of American and multinational space forces. The event will be livestreamed on the Facebook pages of Space Command and the 30th Space Wing.

The command was formed immediately after the establishment of the Space Force in August 2019. It includes military representatives from allied nations, including Australia, Great Britain and Canada.

Maj. Gen. Burn is a graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida, where she enrolled in the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps. She earned two master’s degrees, including from Troy State University in Alabama and the National War College in Washington, D.C.

She was stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base from 2006 to 2008 and served as commander of the former 50th Space Wing at Peterson-Schriever Garrison from 2015 to 2017.

Her most recent assignment was at Peterson Air Force Base, where she served as the director of operations and communications for the Space Force.

