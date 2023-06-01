Burton Mound plaque stolen from Ambassador Park

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

The Burton Mount plaque at Ambassador Park in Santa Barbara was stolen and remained missing as of Wednesday.

On May 30, the Santa Barbara City Parks Department confirmed that the Burton Mound plaque at Ambassador Park had been stolen. This plaque is California Historic Landmark #306.

According to California Historical Landmarks, this site of the plaque was thought to have once been the Native American village of Syujtun, which has yielded some of the most important archeological evidence found in California.

In 1542 the village was recorded by Juan Cabrillo while on his voyage of discovery, and was recorded again in 1769 by Father Juan Crespí and Gaspar de Portolá.

Don Luís Burton, after whom the mound was named, acquired the property in 1860.

The Parks Department shared that the plaque was stolen on May 18 from Ambassador Park. Santa Barbara Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, confirmed the report.

Per information from representatives at the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation department, there is no update on the investigation but they are continuously looking for more information and leads.

