Business as usual will get us nowhere

I needed some time to absorb and watch the snail-paced results of some of last week’s election debacle and see what happened next.

One thing I don’t understand is, and find it a bit odd, was that the three most critical states were also the three states that didn’t know how to count. And statistically, when an election count draws out, for some reason, the Democrats win, and that was proven to be the case again. Makes you wonder a little.

America is getting what it deserves — though about half of us don’t agree we deserve more taxes, higher costs for everything, the world population moving into our country. We didn’t vote for that, but we’re stuck with it.

The other thing that really yanks my chain is that the Republicans aren’t doing me any favors either.

Don’t get me wrong, I would never vote for a progressive “thinker.” But my party is letting us down.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has watched for two years his state being invaded beyond anything this country has ever seen. How come he allows it? Does the federal government have such a hold on him? I don’t get it. Now he’s being wishy-washy about declaring an invasion so his state can actually do something.

On the other hand, Kari Lake was ready to take action as soon as she was in office. Unfortunately, a sharp and extremely articulate candidate was eked out by the delayed vote count for governor of Arizona. However, during her campaign she outlined some very clear proposals she would do if she were elected.

“The core of this framework starts with Arizona leading a coalition of like-minded states in drafting an interstate compact to secure the border,” Ms. Lake said. “The federal government guarantees protection to the states under Article IV, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution. However, Washington is outright refusing to hold up their end of the bargain.

“Therefore, under Article I, Section 10 of the U.S. Constitution, Arizona will invoke our inherent power to fend off the invasion at our southern border in the absence of federal protection.”

Now that sounds like a good plan, and how come no one has done it yet?

If you’re not part of the solution, Texas, then as the saying goes, you are part of the problem. Get to it!

We’ve also turned Election Day into Election Month, and the Democrats have so stacked the process I’m not even sure anymore what the rules are. Numerous ideas have been suggested on how to reign in the voting mess, but like all government agencies, once they get a taste of power and realize there’s no one to stop them, they get bigger and bigger, more bloated and greedier and ultimately more corrupt. That’s what’s happened to the process that used to keep America set apart from the rest of the world: how we vote.

The Democrats and their media lackeys were posing themselves prior to the election that if the Democrats lost, it was going to be because the Republicans were cheating, or some such nonsense. They were laying the groundwork and covering their butts for the red wave. Afterward, while gloating, they’re telling us how great and honest the election process was. I can’t believe what they get away with.

And then guess what? It was Donald Trump’s fault. But maybe for the first time in my life since I’ve grown up, I’m going to agree with the left. I don’t want Mr. Trump to run for president. It’s over. Had he stayed in office, this country would be in fantastic shape right now. No inflation, no open border, affordable gas prices. But two years from now things will be so much worse.

Mr. Trump had his day. His reappearance will just make it worse, and the left will lose their minds all over again

Though the media has long given up being a reliable unbiased news source, with Mr. Trump back in the game, we’ll be lucky to catch the weather because all their energy will be focused back on him again, 24/7. Even I don’t think I can deal with that anymore.

President Joe Biden is a non-issue. He’s fading before our eyes, and for that I have sympathy. I wouldn’t want my mental laundry airing all over the world. But should President Biden hang on another two years and try and make another run, his corrupt handlers will pull out all the stops running his campaign while he’s napping at his desk.

This country needs one huge flush. For both parties.

I wish there was a way we the people who are supposed to be in charge, could have a mandate and term out every federal politician and then hold job interviews for their replacements. It would be made very clear upfront to the replacements if you step out of line by doing something stupid, it’s automatic termination. You don’t get to spend months trying to lie your way back into office and then do nothing once you’re there.

See what Brazil is doing. The people there are not putting up with a corrupt election. (Those darn, evil election deniers.)

We all know the claim by the Democrats — showing IDs to vote disenfranchises certain people — is pure bogus political mumbo jumbo. If you don’t have an ID to prove who you are, you don’t get to vote. Period.

Because if you’re that stupid or lazy not to get some piece of paper proving who you are, you’re not qualified. And who are the professional signature checkers deciding they don’t think a signature meets their satisfaction? My signature changes every year.

Let’s revert to what used to work just fine; Vote on election day! Or as some suggested, consider three days. If you can’t find 10 minutes over three days to vote, you don’t deserve to. Have voting start on Saturday, and by Tuesday the ballots are all in. Then all that’s left is finding people who can count. Cuts way down on the time Democrats get to cheat.

We are stuck again with the same old, same old, and at the moment I don’t have much faith in the Republicans doing anything with control of the House. Please prove me wrong.

The IRS agents will sharpen their shooting skills, the billions of billions of dollars of COVID unemployment funds that were stolen will never be recovered, illegal immigrants will be treated better than our veterans and soldiers, Ukrainian politicians will purchase additional homes in Switzerland with our money, and the list of stupidity just goes on and on.

The “business as usual” bullet train will continue on the tracks to nowhere.

