Business helps Ukraine

Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center hopes to raise $5,000 for Direct Relief

“We are matching donations, dollar for dollar, to everything we collect,” said Gary Simpson, president and owner of the Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center, which is raising money for Direct Relief’s humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

The Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center has raised more than $1,300 for Direct Relief’s humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

“We started this fundraiser last Wednesday after not being able to stand seeing it (the Russian invasion) on the news anymore,” Gary Simpson, president and owner of the store, told the News-Press.

“We are matching donations, dollar for dollar, for everything we collect,” Mr. Simpson said. “Since Wednesday, 2,600 people have donated. So far, we have raised over $1,300. My hope is to raise $5,000 by the end of the week and deliver it to Direct Relief.”

His store’s cashiers ask customers as they ring up their purchases if they would like to donate to Ukraine or round up their purchase.

Goleta-based Direct Relief prepares medical supplies for shipment to Ukraine.

“The average donation so far is 51 cents, which means that most customers are rounding up their purchases,” Mr. Simpson said. “Approximately one in four people have donated.

“On an average day, we have about 1,800 transactions,” said Mr. Simpson, whose Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center is the locally owned Ace Hardware store.

His store’s donations go to Direct Relief, which is based in Goleta and is well-known for sending medical supplies to nations around the world, as well as to communities across the U.S.

“Direct Relief has been working closely with the (Ukrainian) Ministry of Health and other organizations for the past few years, providing medical supplies and medications to bolster Ukraine even before the conflict began,” Heather Bennett, vice president of partnerships and philanthropy at Direct Relief, told the News-Press Monday.

“The ministry has provided us with a list of the most needed medications, so we have been able to ramp up support in the shipments that are being delivered,” Ms. Bennett said. “We are also looking at refugee settlements and how we can support them in Poland and the surrounding countries.”

Last week the News-Press reported on several shipments of medical supplies that Direct Relief sent to Ukraine.

“We’ve received confirmation that the first shipment, which included 360 emergency medical backpacks, crossed into Ukraine and was received by the Ministry of Health,” said Ms. Bennett. “The second shipment left Friday, containing more backpacks, hygiene kits, oxygen concentrators and medication for respiratory conditions and is expected to arrive no later than Wednesday.”

Mr. Simpson said people don’t have to make a purchase at his store to help. They can write a check to Direct Relief and drop it off at the Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center, located at 415 E. Gutierrez St., Santa Barbara.

You also can donate directly at www.directrelief.org.

“There is no other organization in town that is doing what Direct Relief is doing for the Ukrainian crisis,” Mr. Simpson said.

He noted that Ukraine urgently needs the aid. Otherwise, he said, “there are young kids not getting diabetes medicine and seniors not getting their heart medicine.”

Ms. Bennett praised the Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center for supporting Direct Relief since 1988.

“Every contribution we get enables us to mobilize for even more support,” she said. “We are so honored and humbled that the Santa Barbara community always steps up and contributes and is part of the response efforts.”

