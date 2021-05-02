Business is booming

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSCo-owner of Zitzilin Importants Citlali Guerrero said as more people return to State Street to dine out, her store has seen a significant increase in sales and customers. Miss Behavin’, a clothing boutique located in Paseo Nuevo, has seen increased customer traffic since COVID-19 restrictions have eased countywide. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Santa Barbara News-Press Life previous post BALDWIN, Gary Lewis next post Devil’s gate Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.