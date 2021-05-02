Home Life Business is booming
Life

Business is booming

by Santa Barbara News-Press Life 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Co-owner of Zitzilin Importants Citlali Guerrero said as more people return to State Street to dine out, her store has seen a significant increase in sales and customers.
Miss Behavin’, a clothing boutique located in Paseo Nuevo, has seen increased customer traffic since COVID-19 restrictions have eased countywide. 
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More