Businesses invited to participate in National Library Week

As part of a campaign celebrating National Library Week, the Santa Barbara Public Library is inviting local businesses to show their support for libraries by offering a special promotion to customers who show their library card when making a purchase.

Promotions could include a percent off the total purchase, a percent of purchase offered as a donation to the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation and a special offering or discount (i.e., a literary-themed cocktail or a cookie decorated as a book).

Promotions could be offered all week or just on one specific date during the week.

In addition to showing support for the library, by participating in the promotion businesses will receive:

— Recognition on the library’s website and on a poster in each Santa Barbara Public Library location.

— A feature in the newsletter with 40,000 subscribers of almost exclusively local residents who frequent downtown and Milpas Street.

— A feature on social media promoting your business.

—A custom sign to display in your business showcasing your promotion and support of SBPL.

All Santa Barbara and Montecito businesses are invited to participate. To do so, contact Kacey Drescher at 805-897-1909 by April 7 to complete a survey.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com