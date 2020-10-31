Businesses sought for Girls Inc. program

COURTESY PHOTO

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is seeking local businesses to host externs to give them workplace experienced and break STEM barriers.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is calling on local businesses to partner with its Eureka! program and sponsor an extern to inspire, engage and mentor for the 2020-21 school year.

Due to the pandemic, businesses and organizations have the option to host externs virtually.

Eureka! is a five-year, college-bound program that encourages girls to break gender stereotypes and explore career paths in science, technology, engineering and math.

This is the third year of the program, where teens can take on an externship in their field of interest.

The program requires 60 hours of work, typically over a four-week period. Externships can also be completed throughout the school year.

Local businesses interested in sponsoring a Girls Inc. Eureka! member can contact Kenya Rodriguez at kenya@girlsinc-carp.org or at 805-684-6364.

— Grayce McCormick

email: gmccormick@newspress.com