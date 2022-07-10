Busy concert season at Lobero Theatre

Lobero LIVE to present everyone from The Blasters to Leo Kottke and Suzanne Vega

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The Lobero LIVE series will feature a variety of musicians this summer and fall at the Lobero Theatre.



The Blasters and guest Dave Alvin will perform at 7:30 p.m Aug. 6 at the Lobero Theatre 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara.

The Blasters are known for expressing the diverse musical legacy a news release said is best described by the title of the band’s first album: “American Music.”

From early days growing up in Downey under the tutelage of T-Bone Walker and Big Joe Turner, to their emergence as central figures in the eclectic Los Angeles punk/rock scene of the early 1980s, The Blasters now enjoy their current status as internationally-renowned influences in their own right.

The band’s 1980 debut album has been hailed as a powerful collection of fresh, distinctive performances that shattered the artificial boundaries between blues, rockabilly, country, R&B and roc k’n roll. Blasters’ concerts have been described as “a cross between Creedence and the Clash.”

“Fun On Saturday Night (Rip Cat Records),” the Blasters’ sixth studio album released in 2012, featured 12 tracks, which extended the band’s legacy of classic recordings.

Today’s Blasters include vocalist/guitarist Phil Alvin, drummer Bill Bateman, bassist John Bazz and guitarist Keith Wyatt. The band reflects influences that range from George Jones and Carl Perkins to Howlin’ Wolf, James Brown and Bo Diddley.

Since forming The Blasters with his brother Phil in 1979, Dave Alvin left the band in 1986 to embark on a long, critically acclaimed solo career, but will be reuniting with the group for this rare 40th anniversary concert.

Tickets cost $49 for Section A and $106 for VIP seats, which include a pre-show reception with drinks and hors d’oeuvres. To purchase, go to www.lobero.org or call the Lobero at 805-963-0761.

COURTESY PHOTO

Acclaimed acoustic guitarist Leo Kottke will perform July 30 at the Lobero Theatre.



The program is presented by Lobero Live and Earl Minnis.

Here’s the schedule for other Lobero LIVE shows from now through early October.

July 13: Corinne Bailey Rae, with guest star Jensen McRae, will perform at 7:30 p.m.

The two-time Grammy winner shot to stardom with her No. 1 British debut album, featuring the global hits “Put Your Records On” and “Like A Star.” Ms. Bailey Rae continues to collaborate and perform with artists across musical genres, including Mary J Blige, Al Green, Herbie Hancock, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and more. See www.lobero.org/events/corinne-bailey-rae.

July 30: Leo Kottke will perform at 7:30 p.m.

The famed solo acoustic guitarist is known for a fingerpicking style that draws on blues, jazz and folk music, and for syncopated, polyphonic melodies.

Mr. Kottke has recorded more than 30 albums that showcase his barnstorming fretwork and quirky songwriting. The two-time Grammy nominee is a master of the guitar, and his playing has influenced generations of musicians and listeners. See www.lobero.org/events/leo-kottke-2.

Aug. 11: Hot Tuna Acoustic will perform at 7:30 p.m.

Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady started Hot Tuna as a side project during their Jefferson Airplane days. The band members were honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards at the 2016 Grammys. And three-time Grammy winner Justin Guip lets the song dictate his drumming style. See ww.lobero.org/events/an-evening-with-hot-tuna-acoustic.

Sept. 2: Benoit will perform at 7:30 p.m.

The Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist has built a 30-plus year career on the foundation of his gritty and soulful Delta swamp blues. Along the way, he has acquired a devoted legion of fans as well as five blues awards, including BB King Entertainer of the Year (twice) and an induction into The Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. See www.lobero.org/events/tab-benoit.

Sept. 28: “An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories with Suzanne Vega” will take place at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Ms. Vega’s songs have tended to focus on city life, ordinary people and real-world subjects. The program is presented by Lobero LIVE and Earl Minnis Presents. See www.lobero.org/events/suzanne-vega.

Sept. 30: Get The Led Out will perform at 7:30 p.m.

The Philadelphia-based band, which consists of six veteran musicians, is known for its high-energy concerts of Led Zeppelin music. See www.lobero.org/events/get-the-led-out-2.

Oct. 7: The Wallflowers will perform at 8 p.m.

The Wallflowers are known as one of rock’s most dynamic and purposeful bands. “Exit Wounds,” the group’s latest studio offering, finds the Grammy-winning band’s signature sound intact, even as Jakob Dylan, Bob Dylan’s son, surrounds himself with a fresh cast of musicians.

The program is presented by Lobero LIVE and Earl Minnis Presents. See www.lobero.org/events/the-wallflowers-2.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com