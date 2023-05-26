Busy summer season at Alcazar Theatre in Carpinteria

COURTESY PHOTO

The Youngsters are among performers at a concert June 10.

The curtain is rising on a full schedule at Alcazar Theatre, 4916

Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria.

Here’s the schedule.

— 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays. Improv classes are taught. Drop-ins are welcomed. Cost is $10.

— 6 to 8 p.m. May 31 and June 1: The Alcazar Ensemble is holding auditions for “LOL: 3rd Annual Summer Comedy Series.”

Roles are available for 10 women and eight men, ages 25 to 65 and two female teenagers, ages 15-18.

The productions are “The Best Escape” by Carolyn West (two female teenagers), “People Will Talk” by Scott Mullen (one woman, one man), “A Fare Ride” by Matt Thompson (one woman, one man), “Sandbox” by Mr. Mullen (three women, one man), “Gatecrashers” by Peter Pitt (three women, three men), “Who’s There?” by Lisa Marciano (one woman, one man) and “The Prodigal Cow” by Mark Harvey Levine (two women).

The show dates are July 21-23 and July 28-30.

To schedule an audition, contact Asa Olsson at 805-901-3554 or orsaasa@gmail.com.

— 7 p.m. June 10. The first concert of the summer will feature South of Linden, The Vonettes, Ron Solorzano of Mestizo and The Youngsters. Cost is $15 for general admission. You can buy two tickets for $25 at https://www.thealcazar.org/calendar/11838-south-of-linden-firends.

— 3-6 p.m. June 12-16 and June 19-23. A summer drama camp will take place for youths in grades 4-12. Space is limited. Contact contact Asa Olsson at 805-901-3554 or orsaasa@gmail.com.

— 7-9 p.m. Aug. 5. The Faragher Brothers will perform.

In addition, an Alcazar Theatre committee is reviewing films and hopes to add movies back to the theater’s calendar soon.

