Busy weekend at SBA

Airport sees consistent increase in travel numbers

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

The Santa Barbara Airport saw an increase in travel over Memorial Day weekend.

Last week marked two weeks in a row that the Santa Barbara Airport saw more than 1,100 passengers every day.

According to airport spokeswoman Angi Daus, “Consistency is building.”

The busiest day over Memorial Day weekend for the Santa Barbara Airport was actually Thursday, May 27, with 1,600 passengers. This past Monday saw 1,581 passengers.

The airport has yet to reach its 10,000 passenger-a-week goal, but Ms. Daus said it is “coming closer and closer.”

“Overall from what has been reported back to me, we had a smooth weekend overall,” she told the News-Press Tuesday. “All members of the team at SBA and all of our service providers at the terminal are working hard to stay ahead of the game as it develops quickly.”

With Chicago service coming this month that will now be the longest route out of SBA, Ms. Daus said airport staff are excited and ready to celebrate.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com