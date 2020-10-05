Butler leads Heat past Lakers

Jimmy Butler had a monster game and the Miami Heat pulled back into the best-of-seven NBA Finals with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Butler finished with 40 points in 45 minutes of play to lead the Heat to a 115-104 victory in Game 3 of the Finals in Orlando, Fla. It was a game Miami desperately needed after the Lakers won the first two.

It wasn’t just Butler’s scoring that ultimately made the difference, he finished with a triple-double after grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out 13 assists.

“We’re right back in it,” Butler said of the series.

LeBron James had a double-double for the Lakers with 25 points and 10 rebounds. He also had eight assists. The Lakers also did themselves no favors from 3-point range. They were 14 of 42 (33 percent) from beyond the arc.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals is Tuesday in Orlando, Fla. at 6 p.m. (PDT)

-Gerry Fall