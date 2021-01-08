Butler to speak during Hospice of Santa Barbara series

COURTESY PHOTO

Award-winning medical journalist Katy Butler will speak as part of the Hospice of Santa Barbara virtual Illuminate Speaker Series on Jan. 21.

The Jan. 21 webinar, “Ritual and Resilience: Building Meaning and Connection in a World Turned Upside Down,” is part of Hospice of Santa Barbara’s free virtual “illuminate Speaker Series.”

The series not only addresses aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also offers help to those struggling to understand their place in this new reality.

In this webinar, Ms. Butler will explore the value of rituals, share examples from her book “The Art of Dying Well” and offer ways to create simple homegrown rituals with special meaning for the viewers.

She will also facilitate an inspiring “virtual” ceremony to share in a feeling of community and timeless sacred connection. Viewers of the webinar are asked to bring a candle to their computers to light during the closing ceremony.

“As we continue to stay home, it is crucial for HSB to come together and create a community through the ‘illuminate Speaker Series.’ (Ms.) Butler will go over the importance of rituals and speak on topics that relate to the current state of the world,” said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara. “Our series aims to provide the community with the right tools necessary as we continue to navigate through the pandemic.”

Hospice of Santa Barbara established the “illuminate Speaker Series” to address struggles during the pandemic.

“As we all know, people are reeling from this world-wide crisis emotionally, socially, and economically,” Hospice noted in a news release. “People have shared a variety of intense feelings they are experiencing during this time. Among them are fear, deep sadness, anxiety, grief, uncertainty over the present and what the future holds, vulnerability, despair, anger, hopelessness. They will have a new nationally-known speaker every month.”

The series will continue with Sharon Salzberg in February, Dr. BJ Miller in March, Dr. Sunita Puri in April and Jenée Johnson in May.

To register, visit hospiceofsb.org/hsbseries.

