‘Butterflies Alive!’ exhibit to open

The white peacock is among the species at the “Butterflies Alive!” exhibit at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

Featuring 1,000 live butterflies, the summer exhibit “Butterflies Alive!”

will open May 29 in the Sprague Butterfly Pavilion at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and continue through Sept. 6.

The museum’s indoor and outdoor exhibits are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Reservations are required for admission at sbnature.org/ticket.

The exhibit features a variety of butterflies, from local favorites like the Monarch to exotic varieties such as swallowtails, longwings, Gulf Fritillaries and Malachites. Various butterfly species cycle through the pavilion throughout the summer, so no two visits are the same.

This Gulf fritillary butterfly is part of the exhibit.

The exhibit’s species include the Eastern giant swallowtail.

Guests can see pavilion-bound butterflies emerge from their chrysalides in the Santa Barbara Gallery’s emergence chamber. Those interested in more behind-the-scene peeks can check out the video series that followed last year’s butterflies from pupae to pavilion.

The full series hosted by Kim Zsembik, Butterfly Pavilion senior manager, is available at sbnature.org/magic-window and features, in addition to close-up views of every stage of the butterfly life cycle, guest appearances by the museum’s entomologist and a Q&A with Ms. Zsembik.

Face masks are currently required for anyone 3 or older who must cover their nose and mouth at all times while on museum property indoors and outdoors.

