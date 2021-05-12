‘Butterflies Alive!’ needs volunteers

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History seeks help

COURTESY PHOTOS

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is recruiting adults to volunteer at its “Butterflies Alive!” summer exhibit May 28 through Sept. 6.

If you love butterflies, you can spend your summer with nearly a thousand of them.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is recruiting volunteers 18 and older to help with its popular “Butterflies Alive!” exhibit from May 28 through Sept. 6.

Volunteers are needed who can commit to at least one three-hour shift a week. In the process, volunteers can spend the summer surrounded by almost 1,000 graceful butterflies while safely sharing the experience with museum guests.

Volunteers also get to learn about dozens of butterfly species and their importance to the environment, according to the museum’s news release. And volunteers help control the safe flow of people through the garden filled with butterflies. They also encourage visitors to stop by a chamber in the Santa Barbara Gallery to see butterflies emerge from their chrysalides.

Volunteers get the joy of spending time with nearly a thousand butterflies at the museum’s exhibit.

The museum is looking for volunteers from a variety of ages and backgrounds to better serve its diverse audience. Bilingual English/Spanish volunteers are especially encouraged to apply.

For more information, go to sbnature.org/volunteer.

Returning museum or Sea Center volunteers are welcome to contact Volunteer Manager Rebecca Fagan Coulter at rcoulter@sbnature2.org or 805-682-4711, ext. 107.

email: dmason@newspress.com.