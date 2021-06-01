Home Local ‘Butterflies Alive!’
‘Butterflies Alive!’

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Almost a thousand butterflies are now gracing the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. The “Butterflies Alive!” exhibit opened last weekend at the Butterfly Pavilion, where visitors learned about the exhibit from guest services worker Jimmy Friery (pictured). The exhibit will run through Sept. 6. For more information, go to sbnature.org.
