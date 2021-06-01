0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSAlmost a thousand butterflies are now gracing the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. The “Butterflies Alive!” exhibit opened last weekend at the Butterfly Pavilion, where visitors learned about the exhibit from guest services worker Jimmy Friery (pictured). The exhibit will run through Sept. 6. For more information, go to sbnature.org. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Another way to look at history next post Redistricting panel to meet Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.