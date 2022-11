The Gwendolyn Strong Foundation will host its second annual Butterfly Ball at 5 p.m. Saturday at Dos Pueblos Ranch in Goleta.

Andrew Firestone will serve as the emcee at the event, which will feature music and silent and live auctions. Proceeds will benefit Gwendolyn’s Playground, an inclusive playground in Santa Barbara.

For more information, go to nevergiveup.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/ButterflyBall2.

— Dave Mason