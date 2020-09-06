BUTTS, John H., Jr.

2/21/1939 – 8/19/2020



John Humphrey Butts, Jr. died peacefully at his home in Atascadero, CA on August 19, 2020 with his wife at his side after a courageous battle with cancer.

The eldest child of Joyce (nee Hodgeman) and John Humphrey Butts, John was born February 21, 1939 in Wichita, KS, into a highly respected and successful family. In 1958, John graduated from the college preparatory school, Kent, in Kent, CT where he made lifelong friendships. John enjoyed recalling his prep school football days and was pleased when he was recognized in the Kent Sports Hall of Fame. After graduation, John attended the University of Arizona in Tucson.

John served in the Army in artillery and was stationed in Baudenhausen, Germany before returning home to Santa Barbara where he joined his father in the automobile business at Butts Motors on State Street. The Butts building was a landmark at State Street and Highway 101 for many years.

John was a gifted chef and always an attentive host putting together wonderful dinners for family and friends.

John was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for fly fishing. Some of his favorite memories were fly fishing with his father at their ranch in Meeker, Colorado. From bass fishing in farm ponds and reservoirs to fly fishing streams in Wyoming, Colorado, Montana and Idaho for rainbow and brown trout, this is where he was happiest. John was always a “catch and release” fisherman. One of his favorite stories was teaching his wife, Loretta, to fly fish and watching her catch her first fish on a fly on Wilson Creek in Wyoming.

As a lifelong student of history, he had an extensive knowledge of World War II as well as other military and historical events that shaped our country and culture. His library is legendary. He was an avid collector of prints featuring military aircraft on which he would vigorously pursue the signature of the pilots that flew them. He also built more than 100 models representing most of the military aircraft flown through the mid-20th century along with naval ships and vehicles.

John was married to Loretta Rose (nee Rodriguez) on October 7, 1994 in Ojai, CA. A place that held special meaning to her. He planned the entire event and kept her in the dark until they arrived at the Ojai Valley Inn and Spa. They celebrated 25 years of marriage just prior to John’s diagnosis and he shared his regret that they did not have more time together although they had been friends for more than 40 years.

He is predeceased by his parents, brother Randy, sister Tracy, and daughter Melissa.

John leaves his wife, Loretta, daughter Elizabeth Lewis (Don) of Orinda, CA, half-sister Kelsey Desmond (Dan) of Mobjack, VA, half-brother Phil Butts and step-mother Cathy Rogers of Carpinteria, CA. John and Loretta’s blended family brought him an even larger family that included his step-children Jeff Wilson (Diane) of San Carlos, CA, John Wilson of Santa Rosa, CA and Dyan Blozan (Nick) of San Jose, CA. and a total of 14 grandchildren between them. Grandchildren Andrew, Haley, and Lindsey Lewis and Dana Stern. Although John and Loretta had a blended family, Papa John always thought of step-grandchildren Emily, Grant, John T and Andrew Wilson, Logan, Lane and Joe Wilson and Jake, Zach and Jack Blozan as his own. John also enjoyed the company and repartee with his mother-in-law, Loretta F. “Nan” Beatty.

As was his wish, no funeral or memorial service will be conducted at this time. Those wishing to honor John’s memory may consider a contribution to the Estrella Warbirds Museum, www.EWarbirds.org/museum/donations, the American Cancer Society or to a charity of their choice.

John H Butts, Jr., a life well lived. He is so deeply loved and so greatly missed.