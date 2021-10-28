Buy-A-Brick campaign helps library plaza efforts

COURTESY PHOTO

People can immortalize their family’s names or honor other people by buying a brick that will be part of the new Michael Towbes Library Plaza at the Central Library in Santa Barbara.

A Buy-A-Brick campaign has been launched to raise $5 million to build the new Michael Towbes Library Plaza at the Central Library.

The campaign is being overseen by the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation, which is working to revitalize the library plaza on Anapamu Street. Groundbreaking on construction is expected in early 2022, according to a news release.

Under the campaign, residents can buy a personalized brick that will be part of the new plaza, which will be named after Mr. Towbes, the late popular philanthropist known for his efforts to help Santa Barbara.

“We are excited to launch the Buy-a-Brick campaign and see this as a truly unique way for our community to participate in supporting the library,” said Lauren Trujillo, executive director of the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation.

Only 250 bricks are available to purchase, offered at two different donation levels.

The first level ($1,000 donation) allows for four rows of 16 characters or 64 total characters and 1-inch text height. The second level ($500 donation) allows for one row or a total of 16 characters and three-quarters-inch text height.

All bricks are 4 by 8 inches.

People buying a brick can use it to remember a loved one, honor someone special, show community support as a business or commemorate their family’s name.

To order a brick, go to sblibraryfoundation.org/buy_a_brick.

When finished, the new plaza will be a place for free programming, and the Santa Barbara Public Library plans to partner with more than 60 community organizations to present those programs, according to a news release. Programs could vary from concerts and theatrical performances to civic forums, storytellers, job fairs, volunteer expositions, movie screenings, art installations and festivals.

“This newly imagined library plaza will not only open doors to expanded experiences in literacy, learning and adventure but will rebuild our downtown and anchor our historic Cultural Arts District with an attractive, safe and accessible outdoor space,” Ms. Trujillo said in the news release.

For more information, email info@sblibraryfoundation.org

