Buying activity increases as ‘selling season’ begins

REAL ESTATE UPDATE

Cristal Clarke

April, or the start of spring, is generally the beginning of the winds in our Santa Barbara communities, and the start of the real estate “selling season” here.

Of course, we generally have a selling season year-round.

We have seen record rain totals, and it is wonderful to see our local lakes and reservoirs full, or near capacity. Despite all the rain, Santa Barbara remains a wonderful place to live.

I just returned from the national Berkshire Hathaway convention in Las Vegas. And even though it is nice to take a break now and then, it is always a special feeling knowing I can return to Montecito, my home for the past 30-plus years. For the third year in a row, I was honored to receive recognition as the top agent globally for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

So what is happening in real estate? The events of the past several months regarding continuing interest rate hikes and, more recently, the events surrounding certain banking institutions, have certainly brought a new twist to our local marketplace.

The continued fiscal tightening will certainly restrict buyers’ ability to borrow money for real estate purchases, although in our local bubble with almost 50% of all transactions being all cash, the effects might be somewhat limited.

Consumers in the broader market are starting to feel the pinch, with defaults on credit card and auto payments increasing. Those unfortunate occurrences will have a trickle-down effect, but, again, not so much in our local communities, we hope.

Concerning activity levels, we have seen a marked increase in buyer activity, which coincides with increased inventory levels. Montecito had 18 new listings; Hope Ranch, four new listings; Santa Barbara, 54 new listings, and Carpinteria and Summerland, 11 new listings each.

Price adjustments continue to take center stage, with 28 properties reflecting price improvements. That trend is expected to continue for the foreseeable future while sellers catch up to an ever-changing marketplace and buyers look to reallocate finances based on banking and financial uncertainty.

I believe there is a possibility of more fallout to come as banks tighten lending policies, which undoubtedly will have some impact on our local real estate markets and economic outlook. We are still fortunate to live in one of the premier places in the country, however, if not the world.

History tells us that despite market fluctuations, which may sometimes turn negative, the light is always at the end of the tunnel. Just as we survived the recent rainstorms, these times of uncertainty will also pass, and the sun will shine again.

As always, if you have any questions regarding real estate, please feel free to reach out to me at 805-886-9378 or cristal@montecito-estate.com. Follow me on Instagram @cristalsb, and on Facebook.

Cristal Clarke is a real-estate agent at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, which serves Montecito and Santa Barbara.