By the numbers

As one reads about government spending, one encounters the mathematical terms thousands, millions, billions and trillions. I have done no scientific research on this subject, but I do believe that many good people have difficulty relating to these number terms.

The following might help. If you started timing right now …

— One thousand seconds would take about 16.67 minutes.

— One million seconds would take about 11.5 days.

— One billion seconds would take about 31.7 years.

— One trillion seconds would take about 317 centuries.

Something to think about when you listen to government politicians talk about spending the taxpayer’s dollar.

Sanderson M. Smith, Ed.D.

Retired mathematics teacher (Cate School, Santa Barbara City College)

Carpinteria