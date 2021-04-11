I was certain that every single stupid move President Joe Biden made, no matter how well propagandized, would backfire spectacularly eventually, but I didn’t think it would happen this fast.

By shooting their whole vile wad in the first 700 days, they have reached a fever pitch of desperation at being so consistently disastrously wrong so unsalvageable.

The border is a bleeding wound, cancerous and rapidly spreading, and that only took a week.

In a single day President Biden and his sinister cronies have done more harm to Stacey Abram’s beloved state of Georgia than voting rights ever could: millions of dollars in lost revenue following an epidemic for a show of political power. And they’re oblivious to the fact that they had just made Major League Baseball cancelable in the war of boycotts that they invented and turned the fans of America’s favorite pastime into rabid enemies.

Well done, Stacey! What a memorable coup — irreparable harm to the people that trusted you.

Bye bye, Miss American Pie, and farewell to yet another lost American heritage — the legacy of Babe Ruth. To his heirs: Shame on you but thanks for all the memories.

Derrick Harrison Hurd

Santa Barbara