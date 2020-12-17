BYERS, Bruce Kendall

Well, he made it! Bruce Kendall Byers’ application to the Heavenly Choir in the Sky was finally accepted on December 4, 2020! He was 68. He received The Call while in residence at Cottage Hospital being treated for complications caused by his long-running battle with amyloidosis. Bruce was born September 27, 1952 to Betty and Alden Byers in Los Angeles, CA, and while he lived in many places throughout his life, he called Santa Barbara/Goleta home for the last 26 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Sue, son Stephen, daughter Marilynn (Joseph) Granado, and his beloved rescue dogs Henry and Maddy. Bruce is also survived by his brother Colin (Robin), sisters Victoria and Brook (Jim) Gunther, and many nephews and nieces.

Bruce was known as a consummate scholar and an accused professional student. He had educational degrees and concentrations spanning the gamut of liberal and fine arts, from economics and music to Greek and a Master of Divinity. Finding spare time, he professionally played a variety of instruments and sang opera, a capella, and way too many showtunes (according to some). Many might remember his activities with the Santa Barbara Grand Opera, the Santa Barbara Choral Society, and his quartet, The Lamplighters. Juggling those commitments was especially difficult when he was also expected to be by his phone as a lifeline for more than a few contestants on “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?” (really).

While Bruce had his passions, his largest focus was on being of service to God and Country (and his wife!!). He joined the United States Navy as a chaplain where he served in either active or reservist capacity for 20 years, retiring in 1995 at the rank of Lt. Commander. Bruce was active in his church(es), where he served at various times as associate pastor, music minister, elder, and church council member. Bruce was also an involved member of the service organizations Christian Businessmen’s Club, Gideon’s International, and Kiwanis. I’m exhausted just writing this.

A small outdoor private memorial service is being planned for December 17. Please contact Sue or Steve regarding the details. If your only contact is Bruce’s phone, please text it. It is checked daily, but not regularly, so expect delays. In lieu of flowers, Bruce requested donations be made to one of his service organizations.