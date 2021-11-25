C.A.R.E.4PAWS plans special holidays event

COURTESY PHOTOS

C.A.R.E.4Paws is sponsoring Donation Drive-Thru and Home for the Holidays Adoption Festival Dec. 4 in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

C.A.R.E.4PAWS will host a Donation Drive-Thru and Home for the Holidays Adoption Festival Dec. 4 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara, as well as the Elks Lodge in Santa Maria.

At both locations, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Earl Warren Showgrounds is at 3400 Calle Real. The Elks Lodge is at 1309 N. Bradley Road.

The event will raise money to assist families to keep healthy pets in their homes as well as promote adoptable animals from local shelters and rescue groups.

The event will be open to drive-through motorists, who can drop off dog and cat food as well as monetary donations, which will go toward the organization’s intervention services.

Participants can also park and visit with adoptable pets from groups such as Animal Shelter Assistance Program, Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society in Partnership with Dog Adoption Welfare Group, Aussie Rescue Networking Group, Santa Barbara Humane, Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelters and Spark Rescue. There will be opportunities for family photos with Santa to benefit shelter programs and a complimentary photo to anyone adopting a pet.

Furthermore, C.A.R.E.4Paws has partnered with agencies such as Santa Barbara County Animal Services, Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, People Helping People and Good Samaritan Shelters, to provide food and supplies to several pet resource centers.

“Pets are family, and people should never be forced to choose between caring for their four-legged family members and caring for themselves. When people live in poverty, so do their animals,” said Isabelle Gullo, the C.A.R.E.4Paws’ co-founder and executive director, in a news release. “The good news is that there are many resources available to ensure pets stay at home.

“Between C.A.R.E.4Paws, our animal and human welfare partners and generous community members, we create a powerful safety net that ensures people and pets stay together,” she said.

At least 8,000 families in Santa Barbara County live in poverty, and approximately 65 percent of families own at least one pet, according to Ms. Gullo.

In addition to the Earl Warren Showgrounds and the Elks Lodge in Santa Maria, pet food and monetary donations can be dropped off Dec. 4 with several of C.A.R.E.4Paws’ business and animal welfare partners. This includes Plaza Deli, Dioji K-9 Resort & Athletic Club, Montecito Pet Shop, La Cumbre Feed, Advanced Veterinary Specialists, George’s Pet Shop, Santa Ynez Valley Humane/DAWG in Buellton and Santa Barbara County Animal Services’ shelters in Goleta, Lompoc and Santa Maria.

ASAP in Goleta collects pet food weekly for C.A.R.E.4Paws and is hosting a donation drive right in support of C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Dec. 4 event.

All locations are listed at care4paws.org/holidaydrive, where supporters can also donate funds and contribute food through C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Amazon Wish List.

For more information, go to care4paws.org/holidaydrive.

