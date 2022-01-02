C.A.R.E.4Paws sees record-breaking year

2021 was a record-breaking year for C.A.R.E.4Paws and its commitment to helping pets.

During the year, the Santa Barbara County nonprofit spayed and neutered 2,025 dogs and cats and two bunnies, and helped 17,000 pets receive veterinary care, according to an email sent to supporters and media.

The nonprofit also hosted Pet Wellness walk-in clinics providing 15,000 vaccines, flea treatments, deworming medications, microchips and nail trims.

In addition, C.A.R.E.4Paws distributed two tons of pet food weekly, while also providing critical supplies and temporary foster care as well as grooming for pets of community members experiencing homelessness. The nonprofit also assisted domestic violence survivors through its Safe Haven program, which provides help with pets so people can leave abusive situations.

The nonprofit also assisted 10,000 dogs and cats with critical wellness services with its mobile clinic in 2021.

“We love knowing that so many four-legged family members receive the care they need to stay healthy and in their homes!” C.A.R.E.4Paws said in its email.

C.A.R.E. 4Paws also promoted compassion for all living beings while working with youth through Paws Up For Pets. “This includes the talented young artists who paint wonderful pieces for our Pet Portrait Project,” the nonprofit said in its email.

“We could not have accomplished all of this without you, our donors, grantors, sponsors, business and nonprofit partners, volunteers and staff,” C.A.R.E.4Paws said.

The nonprofit cited success behind its events such as its Dec. 4 Donation Drive-Thru & Home for the Holidays Adoption Festival at Earl Warren Showgrounds and at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.

“The community came together in a beautiful way to raise food and funds for pet families in need,” C.A.R.E.4Paws said.

For more about the nonprofit, go to www.care4paws.org.

