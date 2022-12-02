C.A.R.E.4Paws to present Howliday Donation Drive-Thru

C.A.R.E.4Paws is hosting its Howliday Donation Drive-Thru from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara.

The event is designed to raise resources to keep pets safe, healthy and homebound. Supporters can drive through and drop off dog and cat food and monetary donations with the C.A.R.E.4Paws team to support the organization’s intervention services.

“Times are hard for so many community members, and families should not have to choose between caring for their animals and putting food on the table,” Executive Director Isabelle Gullö said in a statement. “C.A.R.E.4Paws does everything we can to ensure pets stay healthy and with the people who love them, and we cannot do this without our wonderful partners and donations from the community.”

Over the last 13 years, C.A.R.E.4Paws has worked to help families keep their pets by providing access to critical resources for low-income, senior, disabled and unhoused community members. This includes free and low-cost veterinary care, spays and neuters and vaccine clinics in the organization’s two mobile clinics, support for pet families exposed to domestic violence, and assistance with pet food and supplies.

In fact, since the pandemic started, C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Companion Pet Assistance program has distributed one million pounds of pet food throughout Santa Barbara County, compared to 4,000 pounds total in 2019.

Most of the food is provided through Pet Resource Centers co-operated with several animal and human welfare partners. These resource centers are located at Santa Barbara County Animal Services’ shelters in Goleta, Lompoc and Santa Maria as well as at People Helping People in Solvang, Good Samaritan Shelters, Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

Some food is also provided during community events. For example, during weekly visits to Santa Barbara’s Alameda Park, volunteers provide food for pets of the unsheltered along with blankets and flea treatment.

Once a month, C.A.R.E.4Paws brings A’s Mobile Grooming to the park to bathe homeless individual dogs for free.

In addition to Saturday’s donation drive, pet food and monetary donations can be dropped off year-round, countywide with several of C.A.R.E.4Paws’ business and animal welfare partners, including Dioji K-9 Resort & Athletic Clubs, ASAP (Animal Shelter Assistance Program) in Goleta, Montecito Pet Shop, La Cumbre Feed, Advanced Veterinary Specialists, Plaza Deli, George’s Pet Shop, Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society/DAWG in Buellton and at the Pet Resource Centers at Barbara County Animal Services’ three shelters.

All locations are listed at www.care4paws.org/drive, where supporters can also donate funds and contribute food through C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Amazon Wish List, which can be found at amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2TWE4150GPL1X?&sort=default.

For more information, go to care4paws.org/drive or contact the nonprofit at info@care4paws.org or 805-968-2273.

