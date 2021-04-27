California loses one congressional seat

California will lose one U.S. House of Representatives seat before the 2022 midterm elections based on the results of the 2020 Census released Monday afternoon.

The state still has the largest representation, with 52 seats. In second, Texas has 38 seats.

The California Citizens Redistricting Commission will redraw districts after Census block data is released. Redistricting data will be late, coming in by September 30.

The U.S. Census Bureau had to pivot during the pandemic, sending out mailers prompting residents to answer questions online. Some questioned the quality of the results.

Former President Donald Trump challenged Census collection, seeking to count U.S. citizens exclusively as opposed to all residents. The Supreme Court blocked the order.

“We had numerous quality checks built into collecting the data, and we have conducted one of the most comprehensive reviews in recent census history during data processing. We are confident that today’s 2020 Census results meet our high data quality standards,” the Census Bureau’s acting director Ron Jarmin said in a news release.

The results were close to the bureau’s April 1, 2020, population estimate.

Nearly 70% of Californians responded to the survey.

Other states to lose congressional seats include Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Texas will gain two representatives; and Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon will add one seat.

Margins were close in some instances. If New York had 89 more residents, it would have maintained its representation.

— Annelise Hanshaw