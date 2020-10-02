CABRERA, Martin

Martin Hernandez Cabrera (83) passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Dora Cabrera, son, Martin Cabrera (Laurie), Rey Cabrera (Gerri), Gilbert Cabrera (Tami), Ramiro Cabrera, daughter Carol Cabrera, and son Victor Cabrera. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dora M. Cabrera and both his parents. He also leaves behind 18 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. He was a hard working, family man. He worked in maintenance at UCSB prior to his retirement. He was a musician, and he loved playing his guitar and accordion when the family got together. He was happiest surrounded by his family. He could fix anything that was broken, and he loved to create his own inventions. Services will be held at Welch-Ryce-Haider Chapels, 15 E. Sola Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, this Friday, October 2, 2020, at 10:00 am, burial following up at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA 93110. Arrangements entrusted to Welch Ryce Haider funeral chapels.