CAGOP considers recall election endorsement

The California Republic Party is considering endorsing a candidate in the Sept. 14 recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom. CAGOP’s executive committee is allowing a party endorsement, a decision it made Saturday.

The party will hold a virtual meeting Aug. 7 to determine who, if anyone, will receive CAGOP’s endorsement.

CAGOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson said in a statement:

“I have consistently called for a fair, transparent process that would allow our party to go into the recall election united and strong with a decision to endorse a candidate or a decision not to endorse. Thank you to the bylaw amendment authors, the Rules Committee, the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors for introducing and formalizing this process, and I look forward to our exceptional candidates appealing directly to our delegates about why their vision for the future of our state is best.”

“California voters have an opportunity to put our state back on track. They are sick and tired of facing surging crime, record levels of homelessness and poverty, sky-high taxes, unaffordable housing and soaring unemployment,” she added.

