Cal Poly defeats UCSB in volleyball

By DANIEL MOEBUS-BOWLES

UCSB SPORTS WRITER

The Cal Poly Mustangs got their revenge on the UCSB women’s volleyball team Saturday night, defeating the Gauchos 3-1 in the Thunderdome.

It is the first home loss of conference play for UCSB.

UCSB hit a season low .097 in this back-and-forth match that saw 34 ties and 11 lead changes in total.

Michelle Ohwobete led the way with 13 kills and was perfect on all 25 serve receptions.

Macall Peed had a match-high 21 digs.

Both teams had double-digit blocks with Cal Poly notching 15 to UCSB’s 11.

UCSB won the first set 25-22.

The Gauchos opened up the match on a 6-1 run, but Cal Poly quickly evened things at 7-7 with a run of its own.

The Gauchos gave themselves a bit of breathing room down the stretch and finished out the set on a 3-0 run and back-to-back aces by Rowan Ennis.

UCSB was able to win the set despite being outhit .310 to .273.

Cal Poly won the second set 25-20.

The second frame had a similar start, with the Gauchos jumping ahead, but the Mustangs quickly flipped the script and tied it at 16 apiece.

From there Cal Poly finished the set on a 9-4 run to tie the match.

Cal Poly took the third set 25-16.

UCSB never led in the third set as Cal Poly held the host team to a -0.54, committing nine errors and just seven kills.

Cal Poly managed to hold serve with the Gauchos converting on just 37% of their sideout opportunities.

Cal Poly won the fourth set 25-22.

The final set saw the Gauchos compete, holding Cal Poly to a .182 hitting percentage but the visiting Mustangs were determined to win their first four-setter of the season.

The set saw a match-high 13 ties and six lead changes.

The two teams met at 19-19 where Cal Poly rode a 6-3 lead to the finish.

Daniel Moebus-Bowles works in media relations/communications at UCSB.

