Caldwell to host public safety town hall

Congressional candidate Andy Caldwell is hosting a public safety town hall at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The town hall will be held for those who are concerned about the safety of their neighborhoods during a time when law enforcement institutions are under attack “by way of civil unrest,” according to a news release from Mr. Caldwell’s campaign.

“We are witnessing an unprecedented assault on the institutions that are the foundations of our public safety net,” Mr. Caldwell said in a statement. “My opponent, Salud Carbajal, not only refuses to support our law enforcement officers and institutions, he has in fact sponsored a bill to defund a section of the Office of Immigration Litigation of the Civil Division of the Department of Justice that prosecutes human traffickers and war criminals.”

Mr. Caldwell continued that politicians are putting the community at risk “by their efforts to defund police departments, facilitate the mass release of convicted felons, reduce the penalties for crimes, all the while eliminating bail requirements.”

“This is why I am hosting this Public Safety Town Hall to share advice on how to meet and defeat these challenges to the institutions that protect (not protest!) our way of life,” Mr. Caldwell said.

The town hall will be streamed live on Mr. Caldwell’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. A link to the town hall can be found at www.andycaldwell2020.com.

Mr. Caldwell, the founder of the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture, and Business, is a columnist for the News-Press.

— Mitchell White