ABC PHOTO

Jimmy Kimmel will host ABC’s live broadcast of the Oscars at 5 p.m. Sunday on KEYT-TV, Channel 3. You can watch the free broadcast on the big screen at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St., Santa Barbara, where the doors will open at 4;30 p.m. A red carpet pre-show party with music by DJ Darla Bea will precede it at 3 p.m. in the Arlington courtyard and will cost $15, which includes priority seating during the broadcast, free popcorn, a free cocktail and a free raffle ticket to win prizes. Tickets for the pre-show party will be available at the

Arlington box office.



The calendar appears Mondays through Saturdays in the “Life & the Arts” section. Items are welcome. Please email them a full week before the event to Managing Editor Dave Mason at dmason@newspress.com.

TODAY

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 75th annual Santa Barbara International Orchid Show takes place today and Sunday at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. Tickets cost $20 for one-day admission and $30 for a multiple-day pass. To purchase, go to sborchidshow.com.

10 a.m. St. Patrick’s Day parade on Main Street in downtown Ventura.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Entangled: Responding to Environmental Crisis,” runs through March 25 at the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art. The museum is open from 10 a.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed on Sundays and college holidays. For more information, call 805-565-6162 or visit westmont.edu/museum.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Storytelling: Native People Through the Lens of Edward S. Curtis” is on display through April 30 at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol, Santa Barbara. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays. For more information, visit sbnature.org.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Interlopings: Colors in the Warp and Weft of Ecological Entanglements” is an exhibit that runs through March 12 at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Road, Santa Barbara. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The exhibit features weavings dyed with pigments from non-native plants on Santa Cruz Island. The weavings were created by artists Helen Svensson and Lisa Jevbratt. For more information, see sbbotanicgarden.org.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Coast artist and London native Annie Hoffman’s exhibit “Seeing Ourselves in Colour” will be displayed through Feb. 28 at Gallery Los Olivos, 2920 Grand Ave., Los Olivos. For more information, visit anniehoffmann.com.

10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. “SURREAL WOMEN: Surrealist Art by American Women” is on display through April 24 at Sullivan Goss: An American Gallery, 11 E. Anapamu St. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. For more information, www.sullivangoss.com.

Noon to 5 p.m. “Clarence Mattei: Portrait of a Community” is on view now through May at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, which is located in downtown Santa Barbara at 136 E. De la Guerra St. Admission is free. Hours are currently from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and from noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays. For more information, visit www.sbhistorical.org.

2 to 4 p.m. The Goleta Valley Library will host its 50th anniversary celebration. The library is at 500 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta.

6 p.m. The Masters of Hawaiian Music Tour comes to Santa Barbara with a concert at 6 p.m. Saturday at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St. Doors will open at 5 p.m. The performers are guitarists/vocalists George Kahumoku Jr. and Sonny Lim and ukulele performer Herb Ohta Jr. Dinner tickets today cost $35. To purchase, go to www.sohosb.com.

This show is for all ages.

MARCH 12

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 75th annual Santa Barbara International Orchid Show will take place March 10-12 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Tickets cost $20 for a one-day admission. To purchase, go to sborchidshow.com.

4:30 p.m. A free viewing of the Oscars will take place at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St., Santa Barbara. The live ABC broadcast will be on the Arlington screen at 5 p.m. A red carpet pre-show party with music by DJ Darla Bea will precede it at 3 p.m. in the Arlington courtyard and will cost $15, which includes priority seating during the broadcast, free popcorn, a free cocktail and a free raffle ticket to win prizes. Tickets for the pre-show party will be available at the Arlington box office.

MARCH 14

Lifeline screening for cholesterol, diabetes risks, kidney and thyroid function, plaque buildup in arteries and more at the Santa Barbara Seventh-day Adventist Church, 425 Arroyo Road, Santa Barbara. Registration is required at www.lifelinescreening.com.

MARCH 16

5:30 p.m. Dr. Fabrizio Michelassi — Lewis Atterbury Stimson professor and chairman in the Department of Surgery at Weill Cornell Medical Center and surgeon-in-chief at New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center — will present a public lecture titled “In the Eye of the Storm: Lessons Learned from the COVID-19 Pandemic.” The free talk will take place at the Wolf Education and Training Center, 529 W. Junipero St., adjacent to Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Santa Barbara. Reservations are required by March 10. To attend, contact J.V. Vallejos at 805-681-7528 or jvallejo@sansumclinic.org. Masks will be required.

MARCH 18

7:30 p.m. The Santa Barbara Symphony will perform “John Williams: A Cinematic Celebration” at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. To purchase tickets, go to granadasb.org. For more information, visit www.thesymphony.org or call 805-898-9386.

MARCH 19

3 p.m. The Santa Barbara Symphony will perform John Williams: A Cinematic Celebration” at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. To purchase tickets, go to granadasb.org. For more information, visit www.thesymphony.org or call 805-898-9386.

— Dave Mason