TODAY

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Entangled: Responding to Environmental Crisis,” runs through March 25 at the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art. The museum is open from 10 a.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed on Sundays and college holidays. For more information, call 805-565-6162 or visit westmont.edu/museum.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Storytelling: Native People Through the Lens of Edward S. Curtis” is on display through April 30 at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol, Santa Barbara. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays. For more information, visit sbnature.org.

10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. “SURREAL WOMEN: Surrealist Art by American Women” is on display through April 24 at Sullivan Goss: An American Gallery, 11 E. Anapamu St. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. For more information, www.sullivangoss.com.

By appointment on weekdays: “Holly Hungett: Natural Interpretations” is on view through May 20 at the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara’s gallery, 229 E. Victoria St., Santa Barbara. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and weekdays by appointment. For more information, call the foundation at 805-965-6307 or go to www.afsb.org.

Noon to 5 p.m. “Clarence Mattei: Portrait of a Community” is on view now through May at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, which is located in downtown Santa Barbara at 136 E. De la Guerra St. Admission is free. Hours are currently from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and from noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays. For more information, visit www.sbhistorical.org.

5:30 p.m. A lecture will be given about the sculptures of Ed and Nancy Kienholz at at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St.

The talk will be presented by James Glisson, the museum’s curator of Contemporary Art. This will be in conjunction with the exhibition scenes from “Marriage: Ed and Nancy Kienholz.” To purchase, visit tickets.sbma.net.

7 p.m.: Rubicon Theatre of Ventura will perform “Dark of the Moon: A New Musical” on Wednesdays at 2 and 7 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at the theater, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura. Prices are $30 to $69.50 with special discounts for students, seniors, military and Equity members. Lower-priced preview performances are March 29-31. To purchase tickets, go to rubicontheatre.org.

MARCH 31

11 a.m.: Voctave, an 11-member a cappella ensemble, will perform a family friendly concert at the Music Academy of the West’s Hahn Hall, 1070 Fairway Road, Montecito. Youths 17 and younger will be admitted free. The regular tickets for 18 and older is $10. To purchase, go to musicacademy.org.

6:30 p.m. Voctave, an 11-member a cappella ensemble, will perform its evening concert at the Music Academy of the West’s Hahn Hall, 1070 Fairway Road, Montecito. Tickets cost $75. To purchase, go to musicacademy.org.

7 p.m. Folk and country singer and songwriter Tom Russell will perform at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. Tickets cost $35 to $75. To purchase, go to lobero.org.

8 p.m. A gala fundraiser will take place at Music Academy of the West’s Lehmann Hall, 1070 Fairway Road, Montecito. Tickets for the gala, which includes the Voctave concert at 6:30 p.m. at the academy’s Hahn Hall, cost $150. To purchase, go to musicacademy.org.

APRIL 1

APRIL 2

— Dave Mason