John Oates of Hall & Oates fame will perform April 13 at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara.

TODAY

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Storytelling: Native People Through the Lens of Edward S. Curtis” is on display through April 30 at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol, Santa Barbara. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays. For more information, visit sbnature.org.

10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. “SURREAL WOMEN: Surrealist Art by American Women” is on display through April 24 at Sullivan Goss: An American Gallery, 11 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. For more information, www.sullivangoss.com.

By appointment on weekdays: “Holly Hungett: Natural Interpretations” is on view through May 20 at the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara’s gallery, 229 E. Victoria St., Santa Barbara. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and weekdays by appointment. For more information, call the foundation at 805-965-6307 or go to www.afsb.org.

Noon to 5 p.m. “Clarence Mattei: Portrait of a Community” is on view now through May at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, which is located in downtown Santa Barbara at 136 E. De la Guerra St. Admission is free. Hours are currently from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and from noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays. For more information, visit www.sbhistorical.org.

7:30 p.m. Stacie Burrows will perform her one-woman dark comedy “Bulletproof Unicorn,” which she wrote, at the Center Stage Theater, upstairs at Paseo Nuevo in downtown Santa Barbara. Ms. Burrows, a Los Angeles comedian, tells how she went to Texas to fix everything that was wrong with her dysfunctional family. It was a challenge. Tickets cost $30 for general admission and $50 for a patron ticket, which includes one drink. To purchase, go to centerstagetheater.org.

7:30 p.m. The Derek Douget Band will perform at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara. Mr. Douget is a saxophonist who plays in the Ellis Marsalis Quartet, and he’s the director of the Heritage School of Music. Mr. Douget, who grew up in Louisiana, has played with everyone from the Louis Armstrong Quintet to Dr. John. Tickets cost $25 and $35 for general admission and $106 for VIP seats, which include a pre-concert reception at 6:30 p.m. To purchase, go to lobero.org.

8 p.m. The Ensemble Theatre Company will perform “The Children” April 6-April 23 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara. Michael Butler, Linda Purl and Nancy Travis star in the play set at a remote cottage on the British coast after a tsunami wreaks havoc on a nuclear reactor. A married couple’s lives are further disrupted by the mysterious appearance of a long-lost colleague. Tickets cost $40 to $84. To purchase, go to etcsb.org or call 805-965-5400.

APRIL 9

2 and 7 p.m. The Ensemble Theatre Company will perform “The Children” through April 23 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara. Michael Butler, Linda Purl and Nancy Travis star in the play set at a remote cottage on the British coast after a tsunami wreaks havoc on a nuclear reactor. A married couple’s lives are further disrupted by the mysterious appearance of a long-lost colleague. Tickets cost $40 to $84. To purchase, go to etcsb.org or call 805-965-5400.

APRIL 12

8 p.m. Elton Dan & The Rocket Band will perform at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara. The band plays tribute to Elton John. Tickets cost $34 and $52 for general admission and $92 for VIP seats. To purchase, go to lobero.org.

APRIL 13

7:30 p.m. John Oates, one-half of the duo of Hall & Oates, will perform at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara. The concert will also feature singer-songwriter and guitarist Steve Postell. Tickets cost $45 and $55 for general admission and $106 for VIP seats, which include pre-concert reception.

