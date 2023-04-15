COURTESY PHOTO

Ensemble Theatre Company actress Nitya Vidyasagar will portray a refugee during the Santa Barbara Symphony’s performance of “The Eternal Stranger.” It’s part of the “Beethoven Dreams” concerts at 7:30 tonight and 3 p.m. Sunday at The Granada in Santa Barbara.

TODAY

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Storytelling: Native People Through the Lens of Edward S. Curtis” is on display through April 30 at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol, Santa Barbara. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays. For more information, visit sbnature.org.

10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. “SURREAL WOMEN: Surrealist Art by American Women” is on display through April 24 at Sullivan Goss: An American Gallery, 11 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. For more information, www.sullivangoss.com.

By appointment on weekdays: “Holly Hungett: Natural Interpretations” is on view through May 20 at the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara’s gallery, 229 E. Victoria St., Santa Barbara. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and weekdays by appointment. For more information, call the foundation at 805-965-6307 or go to www.afsb.org.

Noon to 5 p.m. “Clarence Mattei: Portrait of a Community” is on view now through May at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, which is located in downtown Santa Barbara at 136 E. De la Guerra St. Admission is free. Hours are currently from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and from noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays. For more information, visit www.sbhistorical.org.

to etcsb.org or call 805-965-5400.

7:30 p.m. The Santa Barbara Symphony will perform “Beethoven Dreams” at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. The all-Beethoven program will include a collaboration with the Ensemble Theatre Company’s artistic director, Jonathan Fox. Mr. Fox will direct the West Coast premiere of Ella Milch-Sheriff’s staged monodrama, “The Eternal Stranger,” based on one of Beethoven’s dreams. The concert will also feature the symphony playing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 and Symphony No. 4. The concert’s piano soloist is Inna Faliks. Tickets cost $35 to $175. To purchase, go to granadasb.org.

8 p.m. Out of the Box Theatre Company will perform “Once” a musical about Guy and Girl, who meet on the streets of Dublin at Center Stage Theater, upstairs at Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara. Curtain rises at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through April 23. There is limited on-stage seating, for ages 12 and older, and that costs $40. Other tickets cost $35 for general admission and $20 for college students and seniors. To purchase, go to centerstagetheater.org. Those 17 and younger get free admission but must show their ID at will call. (A pre-show concert starts at 7:30 p.m. April 15, and the bar will be open during the pre-show.) For more details, see the story that will appear in Friday’s News-Press or visit www.outoftheboxtheatre.org.

APRIL 16

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Santa Barbara Kite Festival will take place on the west campus of Santa Barbara City College, 973 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara. Admission is free. Food, beverages and kites will be available for purchase.

2 p.m. Out of the Box Theatre Company will perform “Once” a musical about Guy and Girl, who meet on the streets of Dublin at Center Stage Theater, upstairs at Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara. Curtain rises at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through April 23. There is limited on-stage seating, for ages 12 and older, and that costs $40. Other tickets cost $35 for general admission and $20 for college students and seniors. To purchase, go to centerstagetheater.org. Those 17 and younger get free admission but must show their ID at will call. (A pre-show concert starts at 1:30 p.m. April 16, and the bar will be open during the pre-show.) For more details, see the story that will appear in Friday’s News-Press or visit www.outoftheboxtheatre.org.

3 p.m. The Santa Barbara Symphony will perform “Beethoven Dreams” at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. The all-Beethoven program will include a collaboration with the Ensemble Theatre Company’s artistic director, Jonathan Fox. Mr. Fox will direct the West Coast premiere of Ella Milch-Sheriff’s staged monodrama, “The Eternal Stranger,” based on one of Beethoven’s dreams. The concert will also feature the symphony playing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 and Symphony No. 4. The concert’s piano soloist is Inna Faliks. Tickets cost $35 to $175. To purchase, go to granadasb.org.

APRIL 21

8 p.m. Sō Percussion with Caroline Shaw will perform at UCSB Campbell Hall. Pulitzer Prize-winner Caroline Shaw joins Sō Percussion as vocalist for 10 songs she co-composed with the quartet members. Tickets are $20 to $35 for the general public and $10 for UCSB students with current student ID. TO purchase, call Arts & Lectures at 805-893-3535 or go to www.artsandlecturesucsb.edu.

APRIL 25

7:30 p.m. The American Theatre Guild will present “Anastasia” at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. The new Broadway musical follows a brave young woman on a journey to discover the mystery of the past. This production transports the audiences from the twilight of the Russian empire to Paris in the 1920s. Tickets cost $54 to $129. To purchase, go to granadasb.org.

— Dave Mason