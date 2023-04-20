The calendar appears Mondays through Saturdays in the “Life & the Arts” section. Items are welcome. Please email them a full week before the event to Managing Editor Dave Mason at dmason@newspress.com.

TODAY

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Storytelling: Native People Through the Lens of Edward S. Curtis” is on display through April 30 at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol, Santa Barbara. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays. For more information, visit sbnature.org.

10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. “SURREAL WOMEN: Surrealist Art by American Women” is on display through April 24 at Sullivan Goss: An American Gallery, 11 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. For more information, www.sullivangoss.com.

By appointment on weekdays: “Holly Hungett: Natural Interpretations” is on view through May 20 at the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara’s gallery, 229 E. Victoria St., Santa Barbara. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and weekdays by appointment. For more information, call the foundation at 805-965-6307 or go to www.afsb.org.

Noon to 5 p.m. “Clarence Mattei: Portrait of a Community” is on view now through May at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, which is located in downtown Santa Barbara at 136 E. De la Guerra St. Admission is free. Hours are currently from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and from noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays. For more information, visit www.sbhistorical.org.

to etcsb.org or call 805-965-5400.

APRIL 21

8 p.m. Sō Percussion with Caroline Shaw will perform at UCSB Campbell Hall. Pulitzer Prize-winner Caroline Shaw joins Sō Percussion as vocalist for 10 songs she co-composed with the quartet members. Tickets are $20 to $35 for the general public and $10 for UCSB students with current student ID. TO purchase, call Arts & Lectures at 805-893-3535 or go to www.artsandlecturesucsb.edu.

APRIL 23

7 p.m. Artemis, an international jazz ensemble made up of six women, will perform at UCSB Campbell Hall. The ensemble consists of pianist and musical director Renee Rosnes, trumpeter Ingrid Jenson, tenor saxophonist Nicole Glover, alto saxophonist and flutist Alexa Tarantino, bassist Norike Ueda and drummer Allison Miller. Artemis’ music ranges from modern compositions to jazz classics by Thelonious Monk, Lee Morgan and Wayne Shorter. Audience members may arrive early at 4 p.m. for a free Q&A and behind-the-scenes open sound check. Register at thematic-learning.org/2022-2023.Elubia’s Kitchen will be serving dinner before the show from 5 to 7 P.M., outside of the event. Tickets range from $30 to $45 for the general public and are $15 for UCSB students who show a current student ID. To purchase, go to www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

APRIL 24

7:30 p.m. The Lompoc Pops Orchestra will perform everything from Broadway hits to a “Star Trek” medley at the First United Methodist Church, 925 North F St., Lompoc. Tickets are $25 for adults, $5 for all full time students, and free for children 12 and under. To make reservations, call 805-733-1796.

APRIL 25

7:30 p.m. The American Theatre Guild will present “Anastasia” at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. The new Broadway musical follows a brave young woman on a journey to discover the mystery of the past. This production transports the audiences from the twilight of the Russian empire to Paris in the 1920s. Tickets cost $54 to $129. To purchase, go to granadasb.org.

APRIL 30

3:30 p.m. The Santa Barbara Museum of Art presents a unique conversation between renowned poet and art critic John Yau and artist Joan Tanner.

The event will take place at 3:30 p.m. April 30 at SBMA’s Mary Craig Auditorium, 1130 State St., Santa Barbara. Tickets are free for SBMA members and students and cost $5, otherwise. They are available at tickets.sbma.net.

— Dave Mason