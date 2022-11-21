COURTESY PHOTOS

Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro will perform Dec. 1 at The Granada.

TUESDAY

8 p.m. Guitarist Joe Bonamassa and his band will perform at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. Tickets cost $79 to $199. To purchase, go to granadasb.org.

DEC. 1

7 p.m. Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro will perform his “Christmas in Hawaii” concert at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. Mr. Shimabukuro will play a mix of his signature favorites, holiday classics and selections from his recent “Jake & Friends” album. Tickets for the UCSB Arts & Lectures concert cost $16 to $61. To purchase, go to granadasb.org.

DEC. 3

7 p.m. Westmont College ensembles will perform during the Westmont Christmas Festival at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. The 18th annual festival will feature the Westmont Orchestra, College Choir, Chamber Singers and Choral Union. Tickets cost $22. To purchase, go to granadasb.org.

Grace Fisher stands outside The Granada, where the Grace Fisher Foundation will present “A Winter Music Showcase.”

DEC. 4

3 p.m. Westmont College ensembles will perform during the Westmont Christmas Festival at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. The 18th annual festival will feature the Westmont Orchestra, College Choir, Chamber Singers and Choral Union. Tickets cost $22. To purchase, go to granadasb.org.

DEC. 7

4 p.m. The Hoodlum Friends will perform at 4 p.m. at Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara. The concert is free.

DEC. 9

7 p.m. The Grace Fisher Foundation will present “A Winter Music Showcase” at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. The fifth annual showcase will feature everyone from the Santa Barbara Folk Orchestra to Jackson Gillies, WIll Breman, State Street Ballet Professional Track Dancers, the Westmont Chamber Singers, UCSB Maurice Faulkner Quintet and more. Tickets cost $18 to $60. To purchase, go to granadasb.org.

— Dave Mason