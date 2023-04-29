COURTESY PHOTO

Tenor Jimmer Bolden will be among the soloists when The Choral Society performs the final concert of its 75th anniversary season May 6 and 7 at the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara

The calendar appears Mondays through Saturdays in the “Life & the Arts” section. Items are welcome. Please email them a full week before the event to Managing Editor Dave Mason at dmason@newspress.com.

TODAY

The Santa Barbara Fair and Expo will take place through April 30 at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. For more information, go to earlwarren.com/fair-and-expo.

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Carpinteria Valley Historical Society and History Museum will host its outdoor fundraiser called “The Marketplace” from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the museum grounds, 956 Maple Ave., downtown Carpinteria.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Storytelling: Native People Through the Lens of Edward S. Curtis” is on display through April 30 at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol, Santa Barbara. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays. For more information, visit sbnature.org.

By appointment on weekdays: “Holly Hungett: Natural Interpretations” is on view through May 20 at the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara’s gallery, 229 E. Victoria St., Santa Barbara. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and weekdays by appointment. For more information, call the foundation at 805-965-6307 or go to www.afsb.org.

Noon to 5 p.m. “Clarence Mattei: Portrait of a Community” is on view now through May at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, which is located in downtown Santa Barbara at 136 E. De la Guerra St. Admission is free. Hours are currently from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and from noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays. For more information,

visit www.sbhistorical.org.





APRIL 30

The Santa Barbara Fair and Expo will take place through April 30 at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. For more information, go to earlwarren.com/fair-and-expo.

3:30 p.m. The Santa Barbara Museum of Art presents a unique conversation between renowned poet and art critic John Yau and artist Joan Tanner.

The event will take place at SBMA’s Mary Craig Auditorium, 1130 State St., Santa Barbara. Tickets are free for SBMA members and students and cost $5, otherwise. They are available at tickets.sbma.net.

MAY 3

7:30 p.m. Movie stars Laura Dern and Diane Ladd will be speaking May 3 during a UCSB Arts and Lectures program to discuss their new book “Honey, Baby, Mine: A Mother and Daughter Talk Life and Love.” The event will take place at UCSB Campbell Hall, where the actresses will talk with KLITE’s Catherine Remak. For more information, go to artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

MAY 6

7 p.m. The Choral Society will wrap up its 75th anniversary season with a “Mozart to Modern” concert at the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara, 21 E. Constance Ave. Accompanied by a full orchestra, the 70-member Santa Barbara chorus will perform Mozart’s Requiem and music varying from Palestrina to Morten Lauridsen. Tickets cost $25 for adults and $10 for children. To purchase, go to sbchoral.org.

MAY 7

3 p.m. The Choral Society will wrap up its 75th anniversary season with a “Mozart to Modern” concert at the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara, 21 E. Constance Ave. Tickets cost $25 for adults and $10 for children. To purchase, go to sbchoral.org.

— Dave Mason