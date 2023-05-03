SANTA BARBARA SYMPHONY PHOTO

Nir Kabaretti will conduct the Santa Barbara Symphony during its “Platinum Sounds” concert May 13 and 14 at The Granada.

TODAY

By appointment on weekdays: “Holly Hungett: Natural Interpretations” is on view through May 20 at the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara’s gallery, 229 E. Victoria St., Santa Barbara. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and weekdays by appointment. For more information, call the foundation at 805-965-6307 or go to www.afsb.org.

Noon to 5 p.m. “Clarence Mattei: Portrait of a Community” is on view now through May at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, which is located in downtown Santa Barbara at 136 E. De la Guerra St. Admission is free. Hours are currently from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and from noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays. For more information,

visit www.sbhistorical.org.

7:30 p.m. Movie stars Laura Dern and Diane Ladd will be speaking during a UCSB Arts and Lectures program to discuss their new book “Honey, Baby, Mine: A Mother and Daughter Talk Life and Love.” The event will take place at UCSB Campbell Hall, where the actresses will talk with KLITE’s Catherine Remak. For more information, go to artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

MAY 6

7 p.m. The Choral Society will wrap up its 75th anniversary season with a “Mozart to Modern” concert at the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara, 21 E. Constance Ave. Accompanied by a full orchestra, the 70-member Santa Barbara chorus will perform Mozart’s Requiem and music varying from Palestrina to Morten Lauridsen. Tickets cost $25 for adults and $10 for children. To purchase, go to sbchoral.org.

MAY 7

MAY 13

7:30 p.m. The Santa Barbara Symphony will perform its “Platinum Sounds” concert at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. The orchestra’s 70th anniversary program will feature Grammy-nominated American violinist Philippe Quint on Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E Minor, Opus 64. And the symphony will showcase its own players performing Jonathan Leshnoff’s Concerto Grosso, previously commissioned for the symphony’s 60th anniversary. The orchestra will also perform Brahms’ Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, Opus 68. Tickets cost $35 to $175. To purchase, go to granadasb.org

MAY 14

3 p.m. The Santa Barbara Symphony will perform its “Platinum Sounds” concert at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. The orchestra’s 70th anniversary program will feature Grammy-nominated American violinist Philippe Quint on Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E Minor, Opus 64. And the symphony will showcase its own players performing Jonathan Leshnoff’s Concerto Grosso, previously commissioned for the symphony’s 60th anniversary. The orchestra will also perform Brahms’ Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, Opus 68. Tickets cost $35 to $175. To purchase, go to granadasb.org. A pre-concert talk with Nir Kabaretti, the symphony’s music and artistic director, will take place at 2 p.m.

— Dave Mason